PancakeSwap One Day Volume Tops $353.54 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for approximately $17.38 or 0.00029321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and $353.54 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00066511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00283053 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.53 or 0.00756499 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00090217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010216 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014313 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 147,085,133 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

