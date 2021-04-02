Panda Yield (BBOO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.88 Million

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Panda Yield coin can currently be purchased for about $3.22 or 0.00005397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Panda Yield has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Panda Yield has a market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $271,014.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00052671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,059% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.40 or 0.00662164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00069681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00028024 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

Panda Yield is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,203,665 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,430 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

