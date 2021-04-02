Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 83,426 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.08% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.61 million, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 20,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $67,304.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,340.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 291,915 shares of company stock valued at $983,034 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

