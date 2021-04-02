Pantos Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $130,991.00 (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Pantos has a total market cap of $8.89 million and approximately $130,991.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pantos has traded 112.2% higher against the dollar. One Pantos token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00066295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.82 or 0.00288760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00093057 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.37 or 0.00736738 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00029207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010011 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,410,145 tokens. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pantos Token Trading

