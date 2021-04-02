Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PARR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

PARR opened at $15.35 on Friday. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,974,000 after purchasing an additional 632,790 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,662,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 487,981 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,737,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,294,000 after purchasing an additional 154,920 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 19.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 82,009 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

