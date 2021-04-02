Par Pacific Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,003 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 978% compared to the average volume of 93 put options.

Shares of PARR opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.51. Par Pacific has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PARR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,876,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,549,000 after buying an additional 1,063,272 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

