Parachute Market Capitalization Tops $16.84 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $16.84 million and approximately $383,119.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00049635 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 64.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 62.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,401,698 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

