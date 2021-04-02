Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.78

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.78 and traded as high as C$10.93. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$10.88, with a volume of 254,169 shares.

POU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -64.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.2199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$129,000. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total transaction of C$72,100.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$197,191.40.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

