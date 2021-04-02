Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 9,551.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,345 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.07% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,115,000 after acquiring an additional 49,664 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PK stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.25. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. Analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.55.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

