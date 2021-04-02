Park Lawn Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Park Lawn in a report released on Thursday, April 1st. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. Cormark has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PLC. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Park Lawn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.44.

TSE PLC opened at C$34.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$15.86 and a 1-year high of C$35.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is currently 102.01%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

