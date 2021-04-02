Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Holdings Trimmed by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,157 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up 2.6% of Interval Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.18% of Parker-Hannifin worth $62,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.21. The stock had a trading volume of 963,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,376. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $114.02 and a 52 week high of $321.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.00.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.