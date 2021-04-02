Parkgene (GENE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $503.00

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Parkgene has a market cap of $368,451.08 and $503.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Parkgene has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00053251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,124.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.96 or 0.00671879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00070132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00028240 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene (GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Parkgene Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

