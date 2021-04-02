ParkinGo One Day Trading Volume Tops $374,813.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 33.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. ParkinGo has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $374,813.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 68.3% higher against the US dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59,260.14 or 0.99905113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00034230 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010380 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00097319 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001338 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001721 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

