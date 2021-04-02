Particl Achieves Market Cap of $12.27 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Particl has traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00002109 BTC on popular exchanges. Particl has a market capitalization of $12.27 million and $86,640.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00026384 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,787,227 coins and its circulating supply is 9,749,325 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

