Particl (PART) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.27 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Particl has a total market capitalization of $12.27 million and $86,640.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002109 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,787,227 coins and its circulating supply is 9,749,325 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

