Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.64

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.64 and traded as high as $4.87. Partner Communications shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 1,584 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $878.96 million, a PE ratio of 160.39 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 1.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Partner Communications stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Partner Communications were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

