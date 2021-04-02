Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,292,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,027. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.11. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $83.75 and a 1-year high of $118.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.58.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.