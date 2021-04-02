Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,586,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $7.25 on Friday, hitting $363.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,701,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $227.35 and a 1 year high of $389.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $357.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.75.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 767,094 shares of company stock worth $253,787,463 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

