Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys 6,319 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 65,586,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,144,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.02.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.24.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

