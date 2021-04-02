Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,478 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.9% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.98. The company had a trading volume of 17,896,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,553,396. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

