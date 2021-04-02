Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

NYSE MRK remained flat at $$77.09 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,703,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,073,277. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $195.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

