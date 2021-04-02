Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.36.

NYSE:STZ traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,433. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $242.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.72 and its 200-day moving average is $208.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

