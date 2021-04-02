Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,948,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,796,000 after purchasing an additional 140,241 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 439,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,002,000 after purchasing an additional 184,689 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,114,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,855. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.37 and a 12 month high of $126.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a PE ratio of 92.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,140,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

