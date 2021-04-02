Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $9.63 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.36. 8,535,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,420,162. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.43.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.