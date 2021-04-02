Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,347 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 1.2% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,605. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.06. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $54.79 and a 1-year high of $91.95.

