Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.22.

ROP stock traded up $7.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $410.35. 421,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,853. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $391.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.42 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

