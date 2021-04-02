Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,667 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.6% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,847 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,858,901,000 after acquiring an additional 161,926 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,651,273,000 after acquiring an additional 67,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,930 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $18.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $552.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,706,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,385,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $540.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.74. The stock has a market cap of $342.53 billion, a PE ratio of 90.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $238.39 and a 1-year high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.