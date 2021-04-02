Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 201,505 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Intel by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,917,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $444,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,559 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Intel by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 40,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,736,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.55. 31,416,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,766,539. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average of $53.61. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $262.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.