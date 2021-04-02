Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 2,379 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.1% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $5.20 on Friday, hitting $137.79. 14,069,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,830,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.43.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.