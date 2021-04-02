Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned 0.06% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 812.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth about $69,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.57. The stock had a trading volume of 236,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,393. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.90. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $105.72 and a 52 week high of $113.22.

