Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 2,924 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

VIG stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,972,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,165. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $98.53 and a 52 week high of $148.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

