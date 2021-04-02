Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 3,205 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period.

SCHB stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.83. 707,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,586. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.01. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $57.22 and a 52 week high of $97.83.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

