Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 3,395 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $78.14.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

