Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 5,313 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after purchasing an additional 542,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,117,000 after purchasing an additional 262,582 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,700 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,501,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.32. 2,153,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,182. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $73.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.66.

