Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 738 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.9% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after buying an additional 212,738 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.32. 3,192,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160,070. The company has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.25 and a 52 week high of $192.91.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.12.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

