PAXEX (PAXEX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, PAXEX has traded up 120% against the U.S. dollar. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $10,410.55 and $22.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $468.68 or 0.00791273 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

