Paxos Standard (PAX) Achieves Market Cap of $974.34 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $974.34 million and $64.00 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00050512 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00014246 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000052 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 972,076,939 coins. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.