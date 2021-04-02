PayBX Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayBX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00054643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00019778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 752.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.00 or 0.00678766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00070057 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00028741 BTC.

PayBX Profile

PayBX (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling PayBX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

