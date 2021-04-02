PAYCENT Price Reaches $0.0060 on Major Exchanges (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 50.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $515,369.81 and $8,741.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00052386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,160% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.47 or 0.00665923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00069963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00028401 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001682 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

