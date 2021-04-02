PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,606 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 3.9% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,534,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.54. 6,990,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,681,849. The firm has a market cap of $289.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.07. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.88 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.