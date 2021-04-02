PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Boosted by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 145.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,462 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.1% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.05% of PayPal worth $138,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $12,058,504.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,728 shares in the company, valued at $27,112,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.54. 6,990,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,681,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.88 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.91 billion, a PE ratio of 93.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

