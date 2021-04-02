Paytomat (PTI) Trading Up 55.9% Over Last Week

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Paytomat has traded 55.9% higher against the dollar. One Paytomat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $195,514.75 and approximately $20,132.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

