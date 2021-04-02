PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.74

Shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.74 and traded as high as $7.10. PCTEL shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 62,050 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of PCTEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of PCTEL from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a market cap of $129.53 million, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PCTEL, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in PCTEL by 102.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in PCTEL by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PCTEL by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PCTEL during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PCTEL during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wireless network antenna and testing solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

