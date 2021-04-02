PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $570,016.00

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PEAKDEFI token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $45.27 million and $570,016.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00051992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,264% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.36 or 0.00663072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00069788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00028512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 545,567,261 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,310,900 tokens. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars.

