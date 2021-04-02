Peerplays Tops 24-Hour Volume of $60,038.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 386.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and $60,038.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001502 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Peerplays has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peerplays alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00065773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.39 or 0.00293612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00090766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.26 or 0.00743700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00029571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009971 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

Buying and Selling Peerplays

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.