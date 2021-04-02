PegNet (PEG) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, PegNet has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $2,942.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00074275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.00280545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.09 or 0.00791280 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00088904 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00028754 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010093 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

