Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO) were down 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50). Approximately 34,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 130,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.75 ($0.51).

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. The stock has a market cap of £14.07 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.66.

About Pelatro (LON:PTRO)

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign life-cycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, unified communication management, and data monetization.

Recommended Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Pelatro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelatro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.