Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 122.8 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PEGRF stock remained flat at $$13.69 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $14.51.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

