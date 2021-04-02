Penta (PNT) Market Cap Reaches $70.84 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Penta coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Penta has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Penta has a total market capitalization of $70.84 million and approximately $300,767.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00054622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 734.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.88 or 0.00674594 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00028685 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

