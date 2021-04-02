Penta (PNT) Price Down 1% This Week

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Penta has a total market cap of $68.25 million and approximately $304,895.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Penta has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Penta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

About Penta

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

